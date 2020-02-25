Superstar Akon to perform in Dubai this weekend

Look alive Dubai – this Friday (February 28) multi-award winning, platinum-selling singer, songwriter and entrepreneur Akon is set to put on a mega show at BASE Dubai in d3.
The Senegalese-American superstar has achieved 17 platinum singles and has collaborated with Michael Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Lionel Richie (who is also performing in Dubai this weekend – find out more here), Gwen Stefani, Sean Paul and Whitney Houston.
Needless to say, it’s going to be a massive night.
Doors open at 11pm and entry is free for the first 100 ladies and Dhs100 thereafter, while gents can get in on the action for Dhs250.
This weekend is shaping up to be a big one – click here for more massive nights out in Dubai.
Free (first 100 ladies), Dhs100 (ladies), Dhs250 (gents) Fri Feb 28, 11pm-4am. BASE Dubai, Dubai Design District (055 313 4999).
